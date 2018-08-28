Angels' Mike Trout: Hits first homer since return

Trout went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks, two RBI and a trio of runs scored in Monday's win over the Rockies.

Trout hasn't skipped a beat since returning from the disabled last Friday, going 6-for-14 with a triple and a homer in four games. The 31-year-old is slashing .313/.462/.620 with 31 homers and 21 steals through 113 games this season.