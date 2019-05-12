Angels' Mike Trout: Hits solo bomb
Trout went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a pair of walks in a 5-1 loss to the Orioles on Sunday.
The 27-year-old is doing his normal thing to open 2019, but unfortunately, too often he's going deep with nobody on base. He's hit five of his nine homers this year with the bases empty. Yet, Trout is still batting .283 with 25 RBI, 27 runs and five steals in 120 at-bats this year.
