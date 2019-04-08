Angels' Mike Trout: Home run streak continues

Trout went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer and three walks in Sunday's 7-2 victory over Texas.

Trout is on a different planet right now, crushing five long balls during his current four-game home run streak. In that span, he's gone 6-for-11 with nine RBI and six walks compared to just two strikeouts. Sporting an OPS over 1.500, it's safe to say that the perennial MVP candidate is in midseason form already.