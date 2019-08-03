Angels' Mike Trout: Homer barrage continues

Trout went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a solo home run in Friday's 7-3 loss to Cleveland.

After going yard 13 times in 22 games during July, Trout stayed locked in to kick off August. He leads the American League in homers (36), RBI (87) and OPS (1.105), and with his 28th birthday coming up Wednesday, Trout seems well on his way to his third MVP award.

