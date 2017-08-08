Angels' Mike Trout: Homers again in loss to Orioles

Trout went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored during Monday's loss to Baltimore.

Trout is now 29-for-80 at the dish with seven homers, 16 RBI, three stolen bases and 17 runs through 21 games since returning from the disabled list. He's up to a .346/.464/.716 slash line for the campaign, so it looks like Trout's 39-game injury absence might have robbed him of a chance at a historic season. The superstar outfielder's fantasy owners probably won't mind that too much as long as he keeps raking down the stretch, though.