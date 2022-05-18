Trout went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and an additional run scored Tuesday in a loss to Texas.

Trout came into the contest in a bit of a slump, having gone 3-for-18 over his previous five games. The superstar outfielder busted out of the cold snap against the Rangers, falling a triple short of a cycle and blasting his 10th long ball of the campaign in the seventh inning. Trout has unsurprisingly been among the league's top hitters this season, complementing the homer total with a .325/.440/.684 slash line, 10 doubles, 21 RBI and 31 runs. The only disappointing part of his season from a fantasy perspective is that he has yet to attempt a stolen base.