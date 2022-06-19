Trout went 3-for-9 with two home runs and three RBI across both games of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Mariners.

Trout's tormenting of the Mariners continued, as he hit a two-run shot in the 10th inning in the matinee which stood for the win. He opened the scoring with a solo shot in the third inning of the nightcap, and the Angels held on for a 3-0 win in that contest. With four homers in his last four games, all against the Mariners, Trout has vaulted into second place in the majors with 20 long balls on the year, trailing only Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. Trout owns a spectacular .291/.391/.653 slash line with 41 RBI, 46 runs scored and 15 doubles through 60 contests overall.