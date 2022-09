Trout went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 4-3 loss to the Astros on Friday.

Trout has been on fire lately and has now hit home runs in five straight games. The blast off Lance McCullers gives Trout 33 home runs and 64 RBI on the season. Trout had missed over a month of action due to a back injury earlier this season but it does not appear to be bothering him at this point of time.