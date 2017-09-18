Angels' Mike Trout: Homers in loss Sunday

Trout led off and went 1-for-2 with a home run, a walk and a pair of RBI in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

The slugging outfielder has been filling in for Brandon Phillips (back) atop the Halos' lineup over the past couple of games, but unlike traditional leadoff hitters, he took matters into his own hands and drove himself in with his 29th homer of the season. Trout's six-week absence due to a thumb injury derailed what could have been a career-best season, as his 1.090 OPS leads all major-league hitters.