Trout went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Mariners.

The 29-year-old had missed the past four games while witnessing the birth of his son, Beckham, and he didn't waste time to announce his presence -- he blasted a solo shot in the first inning off starter Justin Dunn. Trout got off to a slow start this season but is now riding a three-game hitting streak, going 5-for-13 with a .429 on-base percentage during that stretch.