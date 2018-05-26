Angels' Mike Trout: Homers in second straight game
Trout went 1-for-2 with two walks and a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Yankees.
Trout has shaken off his recent 0-for-21 slump with homers in four of his last seven games. He's also drawn 11 walks over that stretch, lifting his on-base percentage to .449. The 26-year-old is on pace for a career high in homers and 30-plus stolen bases.
