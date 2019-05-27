Angels' Mike Trout: Homers in victory

Trout went 2-for-3 with a home run, double, walk and two RBI in a victory over Texas on Sunday.

The perennial MVP candidate put the Angels on the board with a solo shot to center field in the first inning and later doubled home a run as part of a six-run seventh. The homer was Trout's 12th of the season in spite of constantly being pitched around by opponents -- he leads all batters with 46 walks. The big game comes on the heels of a rough five-game stretch in which Trout hit only .167 (3-for-18). Of course, Mike Trout slumps don't tend to last very long.