Trout went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a double, three runs scored and three walks in Sunday's 6-5 win over the White Sox.

Trout got the Angels on the board early with his solo blast off of Dallas Keuchel in the first inning. The superstar outfielder is living up to his usual hype, slashing .344/.481/.766 with 14 extra-base hits and 17 runs scored through 81 plate appearances. Nine of those extra-base knocks have come over his last nine games.