Angels' Mike Trout: Homers, reaches five times
Trout went 4-for-4 with a home run, three more runs scored and a walk in Thursday's 8-7 win over the White Sox.
After hitting an infield single and scoring in the first inning, Trout launched a 419-foot solo homer off Reynaldo Lopez in the third. The All-Star outfielder ended up reaching in all five plate appearances en route to his 40th long ball of the season, netting the 40-homer mark for the second time in his career. Trout is now tied with Cody Bellinger for the major league lead in home runs this season and remains just one shy of tying his career-best of 41 set in 2015.
