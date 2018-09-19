Angels' Mike Trout: Homers, swipes bag in win

Trout went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Athletics.

Trout got the scoring start with a solo shot in the fourth inning -- his 35th long ball of the season. The two-time AL MVP is now 24-of-26 in stolen base attempts this season and is slashing an absurd .404/.533/.723 since the start of September heading into the final stretch of another terrific campaign.