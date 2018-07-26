Angels' Mike Trout: Homers twice, drives in four
Trout went 3-for-4 with two home runs, a double, four RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.
Trout got the scoring started with a solo homer in the first inning, then later provided his 28th round tripper with a three-run shot in the sixth. The two-time AL MVP is having arguably his best season yet at age-26 and is now slashing a terrific .311/.460/.621.
