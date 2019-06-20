Angels' Mike Trout: Homers twice, drives in seven

Trout went 3-for-6 with two home runs, seven RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Trout recorded his 21st and 22nd homers of the season Wednesday, with his second long ball of the contest being a grand slam. He's feasted on Blue Jays pitching, driving in 10 runners through three games of a four-game series. He has an outstanding .299/.462/.651 line across 318 plate appearances for the season.