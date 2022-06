Trout (groin) said after Thursday's win over the Red Sox that he's feeling better, and if he feels good again Friday he plans to play against the Mets, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Trout exited Tuesday's contest with left groin tightness and hasn't seen the field in the past two games, but a trip to the injured list appears increasingly unlikely. Even if the 30-year-old sits out again Friday, he appears on track to rejoin the lineup at some point this weekend.