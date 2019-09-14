Angels' Mike Trout: Hopes to return Sunday

Trout (toe) hopes to play Sunday against the Rays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

He doesn't want to be shut down for the rest of the year but admitted he will mostly be deployed as the designated hitter when he does return, which suggests he won't be 100 percent recovered from the toe issue. Brian Goodwin should continue to start in center field while Trout takes some starts from Albert Pujols down the stretch.

