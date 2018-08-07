Angels' Mike Trout: Hoping to return over weekend
Angels manager Mike Scioscia said he's hopeful that Trout (wrist) will rejoin the lineup at some point during the club's three-game series with the Athletics this weekend, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
The Angels announced Monday that Trout would be shut down from baseball activities for a couple of days after he received a cortisone injection to aid his recovery from a bruised right wrist. If the shot provides the desired effect, Trout could resume working out by Wednesday or Thursday, with an eye on returning to the starting nine soon after. For now, the Angels will hold off on moving Trout to the 10-day disabled list, but his absence from the lineup for at least the next few games temporarily paves the way for Eric Young Jr. to see consistent at-bats in the outfield.
