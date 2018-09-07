Angels' Mike Trout: In Friday's lineup

Trout (calf) will start in center field and bat third against the White Sox on Friday.

Trout will return to action after missing Wednesday's game due to a right calf he sustained during Tuesday's contest. Since coming off the DL (wrist) on Aug. 24, he's gone 9-for-35 (.257 average) with two extra-base hits and three RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories