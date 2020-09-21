Trout went 1-for-4 with a base hit Sunday in the Angels' 7-2 loss to the Rangers.

Trout remains on track to turn in an OPS over 1.000 for the fourth straight season, but he's slowed down a bit over the past week and a half. Since taking over the MLB lead in home runs after smacking his 16th long ball of the season Sept. 10, Trout has gone 9-for-33 with three extra-base hits (all doubles) over the Angels' subsequent nine games. Given that he's managed to draw seven walks while striking out only five times over that stretch, Trout still seems to be seeing the ball well, so fantasy managers have reason to hope that he'll heat up over the final week of the season. He'll remain in the lineup for Monday's series finale, starting in center field and batting third.