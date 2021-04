Trout went 1-for-2 with two RBI, two runs, and two walks in Friday's 10-3 win over the Twins.

Trout did not homer nor did he notch an extra-base hit, but he still had an impactful performance Friday. His sixth inning two-run single would put the Angels on top for good. The great start to the 2021 season continues for Trout as he now owns a .385 batting average and 10 RBI. The 29-year-old has also put together an impressive 22.8 percent walk rate across 57 plate appearances.