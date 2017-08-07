Angels' Mike Trout: Launches 22nd homer Sunday

Trout went 1-for-4 with a solo homer, two walks and two runs scored Sunday against Oakland.

Trout's combination of patience and reputation has him walking at a career-high 17.4 percent rate, and he's close to pulling his K:BB even with 52 walks and 57 strikeouts this year. It's crazy to imagine what his stats would look like if he hadn't missed six weeks with a thumb injury earlier, as the two-time AL MVP has launched 22 homers in just 239 at-bats and boasts a .703 slugging percentage. Just 16 individuals in baseball history have finished a season with a slugging percentage over .700, with the most recent to do it being Barry Bonds in 2004.

