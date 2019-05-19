Angels' Mike Trout: Launches 250th career homer

Trout went 1-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Royals.

His first-inning blast off Jakob Junis gave the perennial MVP candidate 250 homers for his career, making him the 13th player in big-league history to hit that milestone before his 28th birthday -- a list that includes all-time greats like Hank Aaron, Mickey Mantle, Ken Griffey Jr. and Trout's teammate Albert Pujols. Trout is now slashing .302/.433/.604 through 15 games in May with four home runs, two steals, 11 RBI and 13 runs.