Angels' Mike Trout: Launches 25th home run

Trout went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Dodgers.

He went yard against Ross Stripling for his first home run of July and 25th of the season. The 26-year-old is on pace to reach 40 homers for the second time in his career, and he's hitting over .300 for the third straight season. Simply put, he's the best player in baseball and a case can be made that he's already an all-time great.

