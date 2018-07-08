Angels' Mike Trout: Launches 25th home run
Trout went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Dodgers.
He went yard against Ross Stripling for his first home run of July and 25th of the season. The 26-year-old is on pace to reach 40 homers for the second time in his career, and he's hitting over .300 for the third straight season. Simply put, he's the best player in baseball and a case can be made that he's already an all-time great.
More News
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Blasts 24th homer Friday•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Back in center field•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: In lineup as DH on Thursday•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Will DH on Wednesday•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Could return to field Wednesday•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Finger not fully healed, will continue to DH•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?