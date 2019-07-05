Angels' Mike Trout: Launches 25th homer

Trout went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and another run scored in Thursday's loss to the Rangers.

Trout wasted no time getting the Angels on the board with a 454-foot solo home run off Lance Lynn in the first inning. He also singled and scored in the second to cap off yet another strong night at the plate. Trout's homer was his third in the last two games, and his ninth of the year against the Rangers, matching an Angels record for the most homers against an opponent in the same season. The 27-year-old is now slashing .299/.454/.625 with 25 home runs, 68 runs scored and 62 RBI.