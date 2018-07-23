Angels' Mike Trout: Launches 26th homer

Trout went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, two runs and a stolen base in the Angels' 14-5 win over the Astros on Sunday.

It was a typical day at the ballpark for the dynamic outfielder, who is doing some of his finest work yet, even by his lofty standards, in his age-26 season. Following his latest explosive effort, Trout is now slashing a spectacular .307/.452/.603 with 26 homers and 16 steals, putting him right on pace for yet another MVP-caliber campaign.