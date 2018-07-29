Angels' Mike Trout: Launches 29th home run
Trout went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday against the Mariners.
Trout took Felix Hernandez deep in the first inning, smacking his 29th home run of the season. He remains on pace to shatter his home run totals from each of the past two seasons -- he hit 29 and 33 in 2016 and 2017 respectively -- and could end up surpassing his single-season high of 41. Overall, he ranks among the league's best in nearly every hitting category, something that should hardly be a season at this point in his prolific career.
