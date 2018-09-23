Angels' Mike Trout: Launches 38th homer

Trout went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 10-5 loss to the Astros.

For a brief moment it looked like Trout might once again play hero for the Angels, as his eighth-inning shot gave the team a 4-1 lead, but the Los Angeles bullpen completely fell apart in the bottom half of the inning. He's now gone yard in three straight games and five of his last six, and with 38 homers on the year, Trout's now just three back of tying his career high of 41 from 2015 with seven games remaining on the schedule.

