Angels' Mike Trout: Launches 44th home run
Trout went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in Tuesday's loss to Oakland.
Trout kicked off the scoring for the Angels with a 437-foot blast to left field in the first inning. The long ball was his 44th of the season, tied with Cody Bellinger and Pete Alonso for tops in the majors. The perennial MVP candidate is enjoying another otherwordly campaign, establishing his career mark for homers in a season while driving in 102 runs and slashing .293/.440/.646 in 589 plate appearances.
