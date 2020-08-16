Trout went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's loss against the Dodgers.

Trout smacked a two-run shot in the bottom of the first off starter Walker Buehler, and that was his ninth home run of the season. The reigning AL MVP is tied with Aaron Judge and Fernando Tatis for the MLB lead in dingers, and he has been on a tear since returning from a short absence in late July and early August due to the birth of his child. Trout has hit for .311 with a 1.204 OPS and eight homers in 45 at-bats this month.