Trout went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Tuesday in a loss to the Rays.

The superstar outfielder put the Angels on the board in the sixth inning with a 383-foot shot to left field. The long ball pushed Trout's total to eight on the season, and he has also driven in 17 runs. The 29-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down in his 11th big-league season, slashing a robust .407/.514/.779 across 105 plate appearances.