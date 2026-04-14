Trout went 2-for-5 with two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 11-10 loss to the Yankees.

Trout was quiet through his first three at-bats before launching a 421-foot three-run homer in the sixth inning and adding a two-run shot two innings later. The long balls were his third and fourth of the season after he had gone homerless since going deep in each of the first two games of the season, and the performance marked the 31st multi-homer game of his career. Even with the recent drought, Trout continues to produce in multiple categories, now slashing .224/.400/.483 with 12 RBI, 16 runs scored and two stolen bases across 75 plate appearances.