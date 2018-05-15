Angels' Mike Trout: Leading off Tuesday
Trout is starting in center field and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Astros, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Trout will be stationed atop the order for the first time all season with regular leadoff man Zack Cozart receiving the day off. In 159 career games batting leadoff, Trout owns an impressive .325/.399/.561 line with 33 homers and 53 stolen bases.
