Angels' Mike Trout: Leaves in third inning

Trout left Sunday's game against the Mariners in the third inning due to right calf tightness.

The Angels' telecast an inning after the fact didn't yet know why Trout was pulled from the game, though it was later revealed that his right calf was the issue. Andrelton Simmons replaced Trout in the game, with Kole Calhoun moving from right field to center field, and David Fletcher moving from shortstop to the outfield. Trout will be considered day-to-day moving forward.