Angels' Mike Trout: Leaves with toe discomfort

Trout left Friday's game against the White Sox with right toe discomfort.

There were certainly several more worrisome diagnoses which could have emerged after Trout was removed for initially undisclosed reasons, so Trout owners and Angel fans can seemingly breathe a sigh of relief. It doesn't appear as though the center fielder will miss much time, as he's considered day-to-day.

