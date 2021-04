Trout (elbow) is expected to be in the lineup Friday for the Angels, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Trout exited Thursday's game after suffering an elbow contusion. However, manager Joe Maddon told reporters after the game that he believes Trout will be able to play Friday, unless something changes overnight. Regardless, it appears that Trout avoided serious injury, a relief for one of the brightest stars of the game.