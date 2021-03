Angels manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday that he's leaning toward hitting Trout third in the lineup this season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Trout has been somewhat quiet at the plate this spring, slashing .250/.417/.393 with one home run, one double, six RBI, four runs, seven walks and 10 strikeouts over 14 Cactus League games. Trout has batted second over most of his career, but he mainly batted third during the 2020 season and appears likely to do so once again in 2021.