Trout went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and an RBI sacrifice fly in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Athletics.

Trout was responsible for knocking in all four of the Angels' runs in Sunday's game. That accounts for the 28-year-old's first contributions to the offense in three contests this year. There's no worry when it comes to Trout's offense -- he's coming off of a 45-homer, 104 RBI campaign in 2019.