Trout went 3-for-4 with two homer runs, five RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Brewers.

This game was a microcosm of Trout's entire Angels tenure: a generational talent not being supported by the rest of his team. Despite clobbering two homers over the center field wall, the Angels couldn't finish the job on Saturday night. Luckily for fantasy managers, the star outfielder hasn't stopped producing, as his 1.020 OPS ranks 11th in the league. The three-time AL MVP also has hits in 10 of his last 11 games.