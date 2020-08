Trout went 4-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and four runs scored in Monday's win over the Athletics.

Trout knocked a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth, and he would also hit the game-winning bomb in the bottom of the eighth off reliever Yusmeiro Petit. Trout has been nearly unstoppable since returning to action Aug. 4, hitting safely in all but one of his games and posting a 1.373 OPS with six homers with 10 RBI in that stretch.