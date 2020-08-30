Trout went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, three additional runs and six RBI in Saturday's 16-3 win over the Mariners.

Trout was unsurprisingly at the center of the Angels' biggest scoring output of the season, driving in at least six runs for the third time in his career. He's now collected two home runs and seven RBI through the first two games of the series, vaulting him into the MLB lead in the latter category with 32. His 12 home runs leave him tied for third in baseball and one behind the Twins' Nelson Cruz and Padres' Fernando Tatis for the MLB lead.