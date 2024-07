Trout (knee) will report to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday to continue his rehab assignment, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The club plans for Trout to play at least two games at Triple-A before making a decision on next steps. His last big-league action dates back to April 29 against the Phillies, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see the team extend his rehab assignment a few more days to be certain he's healthy before activating him from the 10-day injured list.