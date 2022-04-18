Trout (hand) underwent an MRI on Monday which confirmed he didn't suffer a fracture when hit by a pitch Sunday, and athletic trainer Mike Frostad said the center fielder's return to the lineup will be a matter a of pain tolerance, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The 30-year-old underwent X-rays after being hit by a pitch on the left hand Sunday against the Rangers, but fortunately all the testing to this point has come back negative for a fracture. Trout is out for Monday's matchup with the Astros, but he should be considered day-to-day for now and may be able to avoid a trip to the injured list.