Angels' Mike Trout: Nabs 11th steal

Trout went 1-for-2 with three walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Blue Jays.

MLB.com recently put out a report that Trout's foot speed has increased each of the last three seasons, and he put that on display with his 11th steal of the year Wednesday. The five-tool star has endured a couple of brief slumps at the plate, but you wouldn't know from his impressive .292/.444/.619 slash line through 49 games.