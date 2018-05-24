Angels' Mike Trout: Nabs 11th steal
Trout went 1-for-2 with three walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Blue Jays.
MLB.com recently put out a report that Trout's foot speed has increased each of the last three seasons, and he put that on display with his 11th steal of the year Wednesday. The five-tool star has endured a couple of brief slumps at the plate, but you wouldn't know from his impressive .292/.444/.619 slash line through 49 games.
More News
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Continues to get faster•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Breaks out of slump with homer•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Batting leadoff again Wednesday•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Leading off Tuesday•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Receives first day off of 2018•
-
Angels' Mike Trout: Gets three more hits against Mariners•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...