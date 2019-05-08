Angels' Mike Trout: Nabs fifth steal

Trout went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks, a stolen base and a run Tuesday in the Angels' 5-2 win over the Tigers.

Trout is now 5-for-5 on stolen-base attempts to keep himself on pace for a fourth consecutive season of at least 20 steals. After reaching base three times Tuesday, Trout now owns a .475 on-base average for the season, narrowly edging out the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (.474) for the best mark in the majors among players with at least 100 plate appearances.

