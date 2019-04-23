Angels' Mike Trout: Nabs stolen base in 14-inning loss

Trout went 1-for-4 with a pair of walks and a stolen base Monday in the Angels' 4-3 loss to the Yankees in 14 innings.

Upon rejoining the lineup April 15 following a nearly week-long absence due to a groin strain, Trout was limited to designated-hitter duties in his first four games back from the injury. He returned to his usual role in the outfield over the weekend and no longer looks to be bothered by the groin issue, as his theft Monday likely confirms. The injury aside, Trout has been exceptional to begin the season, turning in a 1.211 OPS while striking out in a career-best 12.5 percent of his 88 plate appearances.