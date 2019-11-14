Play

Angels' Mike Trout: Named AL MVP

Trout (foot) was named the 2019 American League Most Valuable Player on Thursday.

Trout won the award for the third time in his career by receiving 17 first-place votes, narrowly beating out Alex Bregman, who had 13 first-place votes. The 28-year-old recorded a 1.083 OPS with a career-high 45 home runs despite missing the second half of September with a foot injury that is not expected to affect his availability for spring training.

