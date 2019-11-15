Angels' Mike Trout: Nearing baseball activities

Trout stated that his right foot is 100 percent after surgery and that he expects to resume baseball activities in the near future, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Trout went under the knife at the beginning of September due to a foot injury, and his rehab has been progressing nicely to this point. Shortly after winning the AL MVP, he noted that his foot feels 100 percent. Assuming all goes well over the offseason, the expectation is that Trout will be ready to roll for the start of spring training.